If the Georgia tapes say anything to the American people, it is to express the lengths to which some politicians in this country have proven they will go to get what they want. No level of government is immune.
The 1971 Stanford prison study, in which college students became either prisoners or guards, best shows how absolute power can corrupt people into the belief they are the only authority, and those who oppose the presented viewpoint, just need correction. This correction comes in the form of threats and psychological warfare until either the opponent gives in or leaves. Those who fight back are attacked, libeled and/or slandered for daring to damage the ego of the oppressor.
What happened to decorum in this country? To the reasonable exchange of ideas and opinions? To honoring that our nation was formed on the basis of differentiating views which, though sometimes begrudgingly done, were always respected? This exchange being what once made us a great society. When will those with big egos and small minds finally be the minority? Or is it they are only the majority within the backroom world of our failing political system?
Lynne Stevenson
Rutland
