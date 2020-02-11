As expected, the spineless Republican sycophants have exonerated their blameless Dear Leader so he can continue to corrupt and disgrace our Constitution.
Say goodbye to our cherished rule of law and welcome to the Imperial Republic of Donald Trump.
Jennifer Traynor
Rutland
