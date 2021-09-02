As the cost of replacing infrastructure, such as sewer, water and storm drains to name a few, tends to baffle the public, several things must be told.
First, the cost of materials has changed. The cost of labor has changed as some pipes were installed by the Civilian Conservation Corps back in the 1930s when an individual earned $25 per month. Also back then, they used hand shovels and picks.
When a pipe is put in the ground and covered with dirt, it is typically forgotten. Although today's pipe is touted by some to last 99 years, the traffic volume and weight has also gone up, not to mention the freezing and thawing through the years.
So the next time you hear it cost a million dollars a mile to install sewer pipe under a major road with accurate maps and GPS readings, do not be surprised, this is 2021.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
