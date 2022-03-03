When we think of Ukraine we should think about the you in Ukraine.
You could be the one in Ukraine who responds to the siren call by picking up your child and running to the nearest shelter. You could be the one in Ukraine who takes only the possessions you can carry as you flee the country. You could be the one who tearfully sees your family leaving as you remain behind to fight, and perhaps die, for your country.
Remember the you in Ukraine, for that could be you.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.