My mother and I had a rocky relationship. But I’ll never forget the time she stepped in front of a speeding sports car that was headed right for us in the dead of night. After the sports car veered off, and I had a chance to realize what had just happened, I asked my mother why she would do something so utterly reckless. She told me that she thought the driver would have a better chance of seeing us if she stepped farther into the road. My mother was fearless like that. She genuinely thought she could take on a sports car and win.
We need leaders like my mother. We need leaders who will step forward and take on the challenges of rising poverty, climate change and inequality — problems the like of which humanity has never seen.
With 10 Senate candidates in the race, it would seem as if Rutland County is dizzy with choices. But only three of those candidates have had the courage to step forward and declare their commitment to a Democratic platform that will uplift the most vulnerable in our community and ensure a sustainable future. All three Democratic candidates have committed to a green economy, equity, prosperity and democracy.
I’m not always happy with the Democrats. But progress requires teamwork, and that can’t happen if everyone is arguing about basic values. A candidate who won’t commit to a platform born out of teamwork doesn’t seem to have what it will take to collaborate on legislation.
More importantly, I’m deeply suspicious of anyone who doesn’t have the courage to declare their values. If a person can’t even commit to a collaborative platform that reflects their basic beliefs, how will they face down the speeding carload of problems we’re facing today?
Charles Juliussen-Stevenson
Rutland
The writer is chairman of Rutland County Progressive Party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.