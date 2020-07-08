What’s up with the pushback against wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19? Americans have endured everything from the attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001 to the home front privations of World War II during which, in that one war, it is estimated between 70,000,000 and 80,000,000 people died worldwide. With more than 100,000 Americans dead of the virus already, how many more must needlessly die before we take COVID-19 seriously as a war on humanity and fight back?
In World War II, American people made huge personal sacrifices to fight a common enemy and win the war; from May 1942 until early 1946, gasoline was rationed (average civilian allotment: 3 gallons per week) and there was a nationwide 40-mph speed limit. New cars, bicycles and tires were unobtainable. Coffee (5 pounds per week), meat, butter and sugar were rationed. Bars, nightclubs and restaurants endured curfews and ‘lights-out’ orders at midnight due to concerns about possible Axis air-raids. Contrast that with the small sacrifice made in wearing a mask in public.
Today, we as a nation are facing the threat of an invisible enemy from within that can sicken and kill with impunity, without regard to race, color, religion, political affiliation or state borders. Don’t want to take defensive measures and mask up to fight COVID-19? Feeling lucky? Well, stop and think about it. After all, the virus, just like any war, does not decide who is right or wrong; it decides who is left.
Philip Jordan
East Arlington
