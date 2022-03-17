We should consider officially adopting the cowbell as our Vermont State Instrument. It has been played by men, women, children, cows and animals alike for centuries in the schools, hills and valleys of Vermont.
Go (University of Vermont), Cats (Catamounts), Go!
Michel Messier-St. Michel
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.