I recently became aware of a petition by Vermont Law School students to enact a regulated coyote hunting season, versus the current open season that leaves coyote puppies orphaned when their parents are killed during the summer months. A closed season is a good compromise for coyote hunters, coyote advocates and landowners (who would still be able to kill coyotes year-round). Unfortunately, the petition was voted down by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.
Some argue that coyote hunting is an important “wildlife management” tool, but this is a very flawed argument. An open season on coyotes is contradictory to proper wildlife management because it causes increased breeding. Coyotes are monogamous and mate for life; only the two “alphas” in a pack mate. Killing the alphas disperses the pack, meaning more coyotes looking for new territory. These coyotes may be unskilled juveniles who could have more conflicts with landowners because they haven’t learned how to be a “good” coyote.
In addition, the wasteful nature of coyote killing often results in hunters shooting coyotes and leaving the lead bullet-riddled carcasses to rot. These contaminated carcasses poison wildlife, including bald eagles and other scavengers who consume the carrion.
The only ones who stand to benefit from an open season are those who take pleasure in killing every coyote they see. This behavior is rooted in hatred and a complete misunderstanding of coyotes and their biology and sadly, has been dictating wildlife policy, rather than scientific understanding and reasonable morals.
Tessa Barnett
Burlington
