I would like to comment on the current coyote controversy.
Some folks claim Vermont has an unregulated hunting season and therefore a compromise needs to be created. Some also support the perception that a policy of co-existence is needed. Orphaned coyote pups and wanton waste are other concerns.
Since arriving in the 1940s, coyotes have never been in danger of extinction, over-populating or upsetting the general scheme of natural processes. At this point in time, there is no biological evidence to indicate, or remotely suggest, any of those situations are likely.
Hunting and disease have had no adverse effect on population levels, which will fluctuate in response to changes in prey densities. Artificial lights are not allowed during the hunting season. This is a regulation. As the annual breeding season approaches, young of the previous year are no longer tolerated by the adults and are forced to fend for themselves. This is dictated by nature.
As far as wanton waste is concerned, coyotes will eat their own. They will not pass up a 30-pound pile of protein. No predator would. Fields with “lead riddled bullets contaminating carcasses that poison other wildlife” is a far fetched statement with no credible documentation to prove this occurs on a regular basis.
I figure our Fish & Wildlife Department, and affiliates, are doing a good job. Perceptions and personal bias combined are not grounds for change. Substance should continue to overcome hype. That’s the Vermont way.
Frank Thompson
Sunderland
