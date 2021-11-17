Churchgoers claim to keep the faith. In a church's bulletin, there's no requirement to wear a mask, although it's recommended. Keep in mind, there's a difference between those statements.
Yesterday (Nov. 14), as I had my mask pulled down, a parish member said, "Please put your mask on." By this time, the service was actually over. So much for keeping the faith and abiding by a nonrequired rule.
As an English teacher used to say, "It's all so ironic!"
Todd Mitchell
Clarendon
