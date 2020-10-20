National Republicans condemn mail-in voting - but only by Democrats.
On Sept. 21, the Trump-Pence campaign emailed me this: "By casting your vote TODAY, you’ll join a growing team of Patriots in your state who have stepped up to become FIRST DAY VOTERS."
I guess this means either they know all their claims about mail-in vote fraud are a lie, or they don't care as long as the votes are for their candidates.
Herbert Ogden
Mount Tabor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.