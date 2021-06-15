This morning I woke up, had my coffee, read the daily newspapers and realized I didn’t have to dread reading the news about our president as he met with G7 world leaders in Great Britain. For four years during the past administration, I frequently had to cringe at what the previous White House occupant said and did, and wonder how our country could stoop so low as to elect a minor real estate developer/reality TV host who had never done anything to better mankind, much less held a responsible public office. He was an embarrassment and a living nightmare.
But now the nightmare is waning because with Joe Biden we have an experienced president who, unlike his predecessor, knows the Constitution and is there to serve it and the American people, not just himself and a Russian dictator. We can feel proud again or at least, we don’t have to cringe with embarrassment anymore.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
