The priorities of the legislative health committees in both the Vermont House and Vermont Senate were recently reviewed in the media. Apparently, neither committee’s plans involve dealing with the state’s crisis in health care, which I had thought would be a priority for committees tasked with health.
Why would I ever have expected “health” committees would concern themselves with the fact the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation reportedly says there are around 30,000 Vermonters with medical debt in collections and tens of thousands more who are paying down medical bills that have not reached collections? That would be a minimum of 50,000 Vermonters with medical debt, the majority of whom are in medical debt despite having health insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.