I thought Saturday's Times Argus editorial was spot-on about the critical issues facing Vermont’s elected officials next January, especially the legislators.

It is already clear that funding will be back to normal cycles and as the editorial pointed out, the spending choices are immense. So how do you prioritize the issues for the legislators and the public? An independent poll of voters with demographic breakdowns would go a long way towards some guidance.

