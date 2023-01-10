Melanie Collette’s critique of the House committee investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, event was too narrow in its scope. In contrast to the Durham investigation of the Mueller Report ($6.5 million) that fizzled out without fireworks, the House committee investigation at $4 million seems a bargain: they provided plenty of fireworks. Their efforts parallel the Justice Department (budget not given) that has convicted hundreds of the Jan. 6 event participants of serious crimes.
Her claim this did not rise "to the level of domestic terrorism" thus seems questionable. Would the assault on Fort Sumpter have been simply an "artillery exercise?"
She calls for further investigations, and I would concur, although with conditions. The withdrawal from Afghanistan? Yes, if including the reasons Donald Trump agreed upon a deadline for withdrawal with the Taliban (the same condition applies to Barack Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq: he was forced by the failure of the Bush administration to extend the agreement with the Iraqi government beyond 2011, but that is a different and longer story). Immigration crisis? Yes, if the intransigent opposition of Republicans, motivated by racism, to any reasonable solution is included. Baby food? This involves an indictment of the very capitalist system, or perhaps the procurement rules for federal programs.
And finally, what did the nation gain from the six or seven House investigations of Benghazi? And how much did they cost? None are so blind as those who will not see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.