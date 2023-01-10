Melanie Collette’s critique of the House committee investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, event was too narrow in its scope. In contrast to the Durham investigation of the Mueller Report ($6.5 million) that fizzled out without fireworks, the House committee investigation at $4 million seems a bargain: they provided plenty of fireworks. Their efforts parallel the Justice Department (budget not given) that has convicted hundreds of the Jan. 6 event participants of serious crimes.

Her claim this did not rise "to the level of domestic terrorism" thus seems questionable. Would the assault on Fort Sumpter have been simply an "artillery exercise?"

