My POV: Critical Race Theory (CRT) is founded in racism and its sole purpose is to divide people based upon race, class, ethnicity and creed. Hitler, Mao and Karl Marx, each with unmitigated power over their people, used CRT to destroy their perceived enemies and foment hate resulting in the death and destruction of humanity that the modern world has ever seen.
There is an old adage that never goes out of style, "If you do not learn from history, you are doomed to repeat it." Please, do your own homework about CRT and learn about world history. And some more advice, if I may, don't assume that people pushing this grotesque concept have good intentions because I promise you they do not.
Cristine Smith
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.