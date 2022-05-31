Regardless of race, place, or economic status, Americans overwhelmingly believe that the voice of the people, expressed in free and fair elections, should determine who is entrusted with leadership.
The Republican National Committee (RNC) has turned its back on that foundational belief. It declared that Donald Trump, and others involved in the deadly Jan. 6 attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, were “engaged in legitimate political discourse.” These alarming words were part of a RNC resolution condemning Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for “persecution of ordinary citizens” by serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Think about this. If we cannot have elections without violence being normalized and encouraged by one of our major political parties, our democracy will not endure. As former Vice President Pence pointed out in response, “we face the real possibility of losing our country.”
Every Republican running in 2022, must be asked if they believe the deadly attack on our Capitol was a criminal act or a legitimate political discourse. We must also make sure that voters understand what’s now at stake — a choice between Trump’s Lie and America’s democracy.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
