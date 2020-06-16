The November election is five months away. That is a long time and a short time. It is a long time for Mr. Trump and his cronies to continue to chip away at the nation’s institutions, world alliances and civil rights. It is a long time without national leadership during a health pandemic. It is a long time without a national plan for economic recovery. It is a long time without a national bipartisan interest to address systemic racism and the issues of disparity associated with it. It is a long time to endure an incompetent, egotistical, corrupt and vengeful national “leader” unbound by the rule of law.
It is a short time to prepare a national strategy to facilitate the voting process for all, during this pandemic, which does not require a voter to choose between their health and their vote. It is a short time to ensure the voting process can happen easily and accurately. It is a short time to resolve issues of voter suppression so that every vote will count. It is a short time for us to realize that, if a change does not happen at the national level, it will be a long time, if ever, for America to recover and heal the damages, which have occurred during this administration’s time, to the core of our nation's values, rule of law and world leadership.
Now more than ever, it is a time to examine our commitment to this great experiment in governing called democracy. Now more than ever, it is a time to decide the direction our nation will take. Now more than ever, take the time and vote.
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.