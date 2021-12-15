To the person or persons who decided to steal Christmas decorations off my fence, I pray you never have to go through what I have this week. Today is the one-week anniversary of losing my mom. I had put the lights up because I knew this was going to be her last Christmas with me. Needless to say, I was completely heartbroken to find what you did last night. I'm not sure I understand your motive, but your thoughtless act was very cruel.
Liz LeBrun
Rutland
