I strongly agree with the two recent anti-rodeo letters. Be aware that every animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo because of its inherent cruelty.
Rodeo is not a "sport" — it's a macho exercise in domination, having little to do with agriculture or life on a working ranch — it's mostly hype. Real working ranch hands never routinely rode bulls or rode bareback, or wrestled steers, or barrel-raced, or practiced calf roping (terrified babies) as a timed event. Nor did they put flank straps on the bulls and horses, or work them over in the holding chutes with painful "hotshots," kicks and slaps. Some "sport."
The United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany have all outlawed rodeos.
Can the U.S. be far behind? Lest we forget, this godawful pandemic was human-caused, a direct result of our gross mistreatment and abuse of animals, both wild and domestic.
Legislation should be introduced every year in every state until the rodeo scourge is wiped from the face of the planet. Until that happy day, boycott all rodeos, their corporate sponsors and advertisers. Follow the money.
Eric Mills works for Action for Animals.
Not only should rodeos be banned....so should trapping and the use of hounds to hunt. It is barbaric and disgusting that this state promotes this cruelty to our wildlife. Anything for a buck.
