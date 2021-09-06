First, I wish to express my gratitude for bringing public awareness to the realities of the inhumane world behind the rodeo scene.
It is simply shocking to me that using animals in this way as a form of “entertainment “ is still a legitimate practice.
As an individual who has always spoken and acted on behalf of animal welfare, I moved to Vermont 20 years ago believing that it was a small enough state where real change could be made on behalf of animals.
I believed Vermont was a place where good practices could be set on a statewide level and then modeled after by other states in the country. Sadly, I have not found this to be the case.
Having a rodeo sponsored by the state fair and put on by a ranch widely known for its disrespect and ill use of horses is a case in point. I do hold out hope in the changes which can be made by individuals and communities taking a stand in not supporting this cruel use of animals for entertainment. It is only through knowledge and educating the public as to what these animals are truly experiencing and the damage it does to them and to our humanity can we hope to affect change. Thank you for the part you have played in helping bring this awareness into our homes.
Carol Scafuro
Andover
The writer is an animal control officer.
