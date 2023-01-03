In his Dec. 28, 2022, article (“Year in Review: A New Life for CSJ Campus”), Gordon Dritschilo, as he invariably does when discussing the former College of St. Joseph, states the school closed after losing its accreditation.
This statement is certainly accurate on its face, but, on its own, may leave readers with an impression of CSJ that does a disservice to the students who earned degrees there, as well as to the faculty, staff and administration who served them. To convey a fuller picture of the school’s closure, Mr. Dritschilo might occasionally add that the college lost its accreditation due to financial difficulties of the sort experienced by virtually all small colleges during the past several years — difficulties that have led to the closure of many in addition to CSJ.
