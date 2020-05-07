I was shocked and greatly disappointed that Dr. Karen Scolforo resigned as president of Castleton University. Over the past three academic years, Dr. Scolforo became a true community partner and ambassador for Castleton University. Karen worked with her staff and town officials to make accessible to the Castleton community, the many activities and programs of art, music, recreation, theater, sports and international culture that Castleton University has to offer.
Castleton University is an economic stimulus to the Castleton economy in so many ways. To lose the University in our town would be devastating to the many business owners, shops and rental property owners. The Town of Castleton does not want to see what happened to the Village of Poultney with the closing of Green Mountain College, happen here. Castleton University has been a pillar in our community, something we wish to keep and cherish.
As the VSCS Board of Trustees and Chancellor make many hard decisions concerning the future structure of the VSCS, one thing is certain, Castleton University, with her rich history, stable enrollment figures and balanced budget should not be considered for closure. Stability and strength do not happen by luck. The building blocks of success start with a strong foundation built on the backs of strong leaders. Karen has been that leader.
In closing, Castleton University is a vibrant and valued partner in our community and her most recent successes would not have been possible without the tremendous vision and determination of Karen Scolforo. I wish Karen all the best on her future endeavors, and whomever reaps the many benefits of hiring this strong and fearless leader next, I remain disappointed it will no longer be Castleton University and this great community.
Michael A. Jones
Town of Castleton Town Manager
