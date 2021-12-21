I would like to highlight the remarkable senior recital given by Megan Hunt, at Castleton's beautiful Federated Church on Dec. 11. Ms. Hunt has an impressive voice, a charming demeanor, and demonstrated her talent in a wide variety of music. The recital included songs by Schubert, Haydn and Granados, among others, as well as 'The Sound of Music' by Richard Rogers.
The young singer was ably accompanied on the piano for most of her selections by Professor Dr. Charles Madsen of Castleton University. Ms. Hunt also played the piano herself for one song, and sang 'La Vie en Rose' (by Louiguy and immortalized by Edith Piaf) with her own ukulele as accompaniment.
Alas, the recital was thinly attended, but the audience was enthusiastic. The university would do well to publicize a little more effectively its growing and glowing music program, which has a cadre of notably talented students, nurtured by a group of dedicated professors with proven stature as performers, conductors and music educators.
Rosemary Rinder
Bomoseen
