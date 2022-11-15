On Nov. 8, a letter from a reader in Barre was written to refute an earlier letter by Mr. Prindiville. As part of an attempt to undercut Mr. Prindiville, this writer asked, "Why does Mr. Prindiville refer to 'God' as male?"
A very simple answer is that is how God refers to Himself. He uses male pronouns. Why is God not allowed to choose His pronouns when we say everyone else can? Is this a deliberate double standard or is it the natural result of a culture torn from its anchor and being tossed in the storm?
