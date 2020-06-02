I have been moved by the words of three politicians: President Kennedy, President Obama and Governor Cuomo at Sunday's press briefing. As I watched the governor of New York, so real and sincere, so articulate, so in command of facts and his thoughts, it became apparent what a good president he would make. Like his father who wanted to remain the governor of New York rather than become the great Supreme Court justice he could have been, the present Governor Cuomo has said he is not seeking the presidency. Perhaps it isn't even possible at this point. But as I listened to him, I experienced what it would be like to be proud to be an American again.
Burnham Holmes
Poultney
