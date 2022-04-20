I found it very encouraging to read the first item in Gordon Dritschilo's "Writing on the Hall" column in this past Saturday-Sunday edition of the Rutland Herald. This first item spoke to Rep. Larry Cupoli's support for Rep. Taylor Small. It is so heartening and encouraging to see a local leader and representative taking a stand for common decency and civility. While we all might not agree on an issue, or many issues for that matter, we need to take heed and take to heart Rep. Cupoli's courageous stand to help make this state and this world a better place for all. Thank you, Rep. Cupoli, for bringing some light into this world!
Don Woods
Clarendon
(1) comment
Larry "identifies" with the Republican party and I can tell you that he is a great example of a Republican who stands for all things conservative while having the decency to support others who are different or unique. The current Republican party is replete with haters, racists, and misogynists who would attempt to chew up and spit out Rep. Small rather than take the time to get to know her and support her. What a decent and empathetic man!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.