I am writing to express my dissatisfaction over the cancellation of Dennis Jensen’s column. I am one of the old-school readers who has always enjoyed reading the newspaper over a cup of coffee every morning as opposed to spending more time on the computer getting the news.
Living in Vermont, I consider hunting and fishing an integral part of our culture and Dennis always did an exceptional job of capturing that essence. His writing style is engaging and makes me feel like I am right there with him in the woods or on the water. He provides a platform for the appreciation of Vermont’s natural resources and highlights the importance of responsible hunting and fishing practices and I will miss reading his column. I also love reading Willem Lange’s column and wish him well on his recovery.
