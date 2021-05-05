Your recent article on the Danby ATV controversy contains statements that I feel need clarification.
As an ATV enthusiast and supporter of this plan, Mr. Bender seeks to downplay the impact it will have on our town. He would like us to believe this plan is simply to benefit a few local residents who would like to ride their ATVs to visit neighbors or friends up the road. In Danby, people already do that now, and no one bothers them.
The proposed plan would give out 200 permits, to residents and nonresidents of Danby. Permit holders would be able to ride their off-road vehicles on 22 of our town roads. These roads would include most of the village, North and South Main Street, Mount Tabor Avenue, Brook Road and most of the gravel roads in town, and the Danby/Pawlet Road. Mr. Bender would like us to believe that even though we have no town law enforcement, he can set a 25-mph speed limit and it will be "obeyed." He was right about one thing, Danby has almost 30 miles of public ATV trails, not to mention the private trails.
These are called "off-road vehicles" for a reason. Mixing them in with car and truck traffic would be unsafe for everyone concerned. Plus, we open the town up to added liability and expense. Road maintenance would certainly be impacted and town law enforcement would be called for.
Danby residents need to learn the truth about this plan and make their feelings known, before its too late.
John Hennessey
Danby
