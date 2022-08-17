I disagree with Mr. Fredette on guns.
The goal is not to remove all guns from private possession. It is to stop mass shootings by disturbed individuals equipped with military-grade weaponry. Such weaponry should not be available outside the context of a ‘well-regulated militia’ (and recognition of such a militia comes from the government, and not from self-proclaimed ‘sovereign’ entities), although, unfortunately, it too frequently is.
