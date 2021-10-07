Dangerous intersection
A few days ago, the town of Chittenden rearranged an intersection at the bottom of the roads to Chittenden Reservoir and Mountain Top, but they created an extremely dangerous situation after failing to install signage alerting drivers to a change in the traffic pattern.
Drivers coming down the hill from the reservoir no longer have to stop for drivers turning for Mountain Top, who used to have the right of way but no longer have that right of way — and don’t know it as they turn in front of traffic that no longer has to stop.
But there are no signs telling of this change. I have told the town of two close calls I have had in the last few days, and the town office has received several other calls of near wrecks in the few days since the town changed the traffic pattern.
This situation requires immediate action by the town but as of the time of this writing, the town has failed to take the few minutes required to put up proper signage, even though many drivers have complained; and Monday, the Vermont Highway Department sent the town a letter about this now-dangerous intersection.
There will be a lot of extra traffic through this intersection during this upcoming weekend holiday, as out-of-town folks visit Mountain Top and the Chittenden Reservoir during the height of fall foliage.
Justin Lindholm
Mendon
