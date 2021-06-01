Regards the letter written to the Rutland Herald objecting to the cartoon by Danziger, the images he created and op-ed are not appropriate for print in the paper as it resembles an anti-Semitic image with Nazi-Holocaust overtones.
Danziger states it is not intended to be anti-Semitic, but is anti-Israel. He appears to support the fight against Israel by the Palestinians, but fails to mention Hamas, a Palestinian militant-terrorist group supported by Iran in Gaza, has been firing thousands of missiles into Israel and they use missile firing sites populated by women and children, so when Israel bombs these missile sites, innocent people are killed. Hamas has made clear they plan to wipe Israel off the map.
Regardless of a person's political stance on this war started by Hamas, this cartoon and op-ed is not appropriate and should never have been published.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
