I'll keep this letter short and to the point. It's telling of the character of a person (or lack thereof, in this case) that Danziger would compare noncitizens to animals in his latest cartoon — ought to be ashamed, and the Herald should be ashamed to post such drivel.
B.T. Henry
Rutland
