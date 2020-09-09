As I read Danziger’s explanation of the intent of his “Uncle Tim’s Cabin” cartoon, I could not get beyond my curiosity: Is Jeff Danziger a white guy from Vermont who expresses criticism of accomplished Blacks who are not liberal, but would vote for those who would put in place barriers to independent and charter schools that would offer educational opportunities surpassing that offered by public schools in economically deprived neighborhoods? Just couldn’t help wondering ...
When considering systemic racism, I fail to understand how denial of an adequate educational opportunity cannot be near the top of the list of items needing correction. Just wondering.
Charles Goodwin
Weston
