I am wondering why Danziger gets a free pass to spread his own personal hate for anything not agreed to by the left-leaning liberal crowd. I am especially concerned with the cartoon in the weekend edition of the Rutland Herald Aug. 12-13 which depicts a “Vermont” couple with a wood splitter “pretending that every piece of wood is Donald Trump's head.” Not every Vermonter shares this view. I see it in poor taste and bordering on what is called hate speech. Sorry but this old Vermonter was not amused at all.

Bob Greene

