Danziger on war
I can’t claim to entirely know Jeff Danziger’s take on war, but here are a few points of mine:
I believe it was Churchill who said war was mankind’s second-worst activity, the worst being acquiescence to slavery. There is such a thing as unrealistic pacifism. There are some problems that only respond to a swat upside the head.
I do not assume Danziger’s cartoons showing an ominous-looking character labeled “War” refer specifically to the war in Ukraine, but Ukraine just wants to be free and European. There is no threat to Russia in this, but there is a threat to Vladimir Putin’s power in having something that his performance compares unfavorably with on Russia’s border where its citizens can see it and wonder, “Why can’t we live like that?”
I do not see anything negotiable about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is wrong, and the only choice is whether Russia will abandon its invasion effort voluntarily or must be pushed out. It cannot be allowed anything that looks like success. Ukraine’s effort to get to one conclusion or the other should be supported. They are willing to do their own fighting, and it is for them to decide what the best solution is.
Curt Fredrikson
Mokena, Illinois
