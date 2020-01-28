Day care subsidies often do not reach the (lower class) working class. So why are a select few asking for more subsidies?
Most registered day cares open at 7 a.m. or later, and close by 4 or 5 p.m. Have you ever stopped at a store, hospital, any place of business before 7 a.m., after 4 p.m., or on a Saturday or Sunday? Are those workers' children "safe" in registered day cares? No, these working class people are denied subsidies just because they are not lucky enough to work the hours day cares choose to be open.
Why is Vermont not using part of the proposed "$3 million to boost child care subsidies" (to a select few), to subsidize day cares who expand their hours before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Let's level the playing field for the lower-class working class.
Karen Bunnell
Orange
