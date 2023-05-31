Late yesterday morning, while driving into Vermont, I was greeted with a flashing electric sign with the message "Happy Memorial Day." It precipitated an emotional and angry verbal response, the content of which I doubt you might print.
I was amazed at the ignorance of the message and the total disregard for the significance of Memorial Day. This day is not for those of us who served in the military, as this just happens to be called Veterans Day. It is specifically intended to honor those who served at the expense of their lives or who have since died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.