Today, I believe that the American flag flying at the Vermont State House ought to be lowered to half-staff, and a black shroud flung over its gold dome. How else to commemorate the darkest day in Vermont legislative history?
The bill which passed through the House could not even countenance the value of a nine-month-old pre-born baby about to emerge into the fullness of life, nor the rights of parents to be notified of their child’s life-altering choice. It seemed that even the slightest amendment to this pathologically pursued and soul-chilling bill, such as making sure the abortion provider was duly qualified, would be too, too much of an infringement on the right to end unborn girls and boys' lives before their first breath.
This is not the Vermont I know, where kindness and love of neighbors predominates. This is the Vermont of a greed-driven professional abortion lobby that puts profits before the well-being of woman and child. This bill has not been thought through to its terrifying and irreversible conclusions. No legislator beholden to the abortion lobby, or with a heart hardened to the plight of a nine-month preborn baby about to be tortured and killed, is fit to serve us.
May God have mercy on us all.
Lawrence Zupan
Manchester
