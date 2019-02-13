Those in the Legislature who bring up these bitterly divisive culture war issues, be it the abortion bill proposed now or the gun bills passed last year and gun bills proposed this year, are throwing gasoline on the fires presently burning to ashes, the bonds that once held this country together.
These acts serve no useful or practical purpose. The abortion bill, in particular, is proposed in anticipation of a hypothetical situation that has not occurred. These bills appear more aimed at waging a sort of legislative war against real or perceived political opponents, something that has become popular at the national level.
It is not entirely shocking that many have pointed out the similarities between this country's present political and social climate and that of the 1850s. Restoring any semblance of unity in this state and country will depend on how willing to forgo cheap political shots our representatives are. Continuing down this present road will not lead to a good future.
There are very real, non-hypothetical issues facing this state. It would be nice to see the energy presently devoted to dividing the state's people for no real reason, put into solving those real issues.
Casey Jennings
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.