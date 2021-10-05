After reading Muffe Heath's Sept. 30 letter "Shouldn't I be dead?," I have come to realize that, I too, have not died of COVID. Doing my own research, I found the other top 10 causes of "death" in these great United States for last year:
Heart disease — I haven't died from it.
Cancer — I haven't died from it.
COVID — Already covered this.
Unintentional injuries — Again, haven't died.
Stroke, Alzheimer's, diabetes, flu — etc., etc.
The list goes on and on. And yet, here I am, along with Muffle, never even once having died from anything. That seems like pretty undeniable proof that death itself is just a hoax.
Matt Andrews
West Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.