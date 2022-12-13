Vermont’s Death with Dignity law (Act 39) was passed in 2013, yet many people I have talked with are unaware of it. It empowers those with a terminal illness to have control over the ending of their lives. Not all will choose this approach, but for many, just having an option is important.
My husband, Allen, had only a short while to live, was in pain and unable to walk. He chose to die on his own terms. He had visits by two physicians during the 15-day waiting period. A pharmacist brought the prescribed medicine to our house. Allen drank it and died shortly after. Our family was with him, as was our hospice nurse. His was a very quiet and peaceful death.
I am writing this letter to inform folks how lucky we are in Vermont to have Act 39. Doctors who assist with this process are few and currently only one pharmacist in Vermont offers the medication. Although their license is not at risk, many medical providers are unaware of this.
In my opinion, more doctors, pharmacists, hospitals and nursing homes need to consider the wishes of their patients and support them in receiving and ingesting Act 39 medications on site. Currently, terminally ill people in hospitals and nursing homes can express their wish to use Act 39 and doctors are allowed to meet with them to begin the process but patients must complete the deed in a private home.
The availability of Act 39 was certainly a blessing for my dear husband and our family. I think most of us would like to have this option, even if we do not choose it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.