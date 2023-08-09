I don’t think I have ever read an op-ed (Dave Spaulding) criticizing someone else’s op-ed that proves the first op-ed writer’s (Bronwyn Fryer) points more effectively than Dave Spaulding’s attack on Bronwyn Fryer’s op-ed.
Reciting the long-debunked and scurrilous lies of MAGA world, Spaulding repeats the stale and moldy propagandistic, laughable and ridiculous lies that Trump spouts on a daily basis to cover up his crimes against America. It may take a long time for some Trump worshipers to come to their senses, but I am not holding my breath.