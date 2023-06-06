They come along now and then, the great ones. Such a one was Joseph A. DeBonis: a man who overcame polio as a youth and went on to become the essence of the country lawyer. Joe advised many on real-estate transactions, trusts, wills and other issues. He served the town of Poultney in many capacities: he was an advisor to the select board, Downtown Revitalization Committee and other organizations. He had a profound ability to ask the question that got to the heart of the matter. His supple intellect was masked by his humble demeanor. But most of all, he will be remembered and respected for his massive integrity. May he rest in peace.
Lawrence T. Sullivan
