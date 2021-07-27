We thank Ron Pulcer for his recent commentary regarding the Declaration of Inclusion we have been promoting. We share his disappointment that the Rutland Town Select Board declined to consider it.
We are pleased that the towns of Shrewsbury and Tinmouth have recently adopted a Declaration of Inclusion, joining Rutland City, Pittsford, Brandon, Pittsfield, West Rutland and Rupert. There are now 18 Vermont municipalities that have adopted it.
The Declaration of Inclusion we propose reads:
“The City/Town of ________ condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, identity or expression, age, disability, and will protect these classes to the fullest extent of the law.
“As a City/Town, we formally condemn discrimination in all of its forms and commit to fair and equal treatment in our community.
"The City/Town of ___________has been, and will continue to be, a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
On May 7 after several conversations between our group and his staff, Governor Scott issued a lengthy Proclamation of Inclusion. And, on the same day, the governor signed a proclamation establishing the second week in May as Inclusion Week.
It is our goal that all municipalities in Vermont adopt a Declaration of Inclusion.
Al Wakefield, Mendon
Bob Harnish, Pittsford
Norman Cohen, Rutland
Liz DiMarco Weinmann, Rutland
