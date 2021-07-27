A strong vote of thanks to the Herald for printing, and Ron Pulcer for writing, his eloquent, well-researched article re the Declarations of Inclusion, July 22. Being a non-Zoomer, I had previously expressed similar opinions by email to the Rutland Town Select Board, but only had a response from Mary Ashcroft. It was particularly appreciated to know there are other compassionate Rutland Town citizens who have spoken.
This beautifully written Declaration, composed by neighbors known to many of us, does not contain anything which should be controversial to any thoughtful, considerate citizen and I hope the Select Board may reconsider their action and adopt the Declaration as have so many other towns.
Betty Clark
Rutland Town
