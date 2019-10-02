I never heard of you before, Deep State. But, if you do exist, then please save us from this very damaged Comrade Capitalist in the Oval Office, and his groveling sycophants and wizard lawyers who are afraid of a bad tweet or two. I pray you do exist to protect the country from enemies within and without. Please save us, please save the idea of America and America itself.
I hope my prayers are answered, Deep State. I thank you in anticipation, and I am gathering rotten eggs and produce to throw at Comrade Capitalist on his way out to a plane to take him away to his beloved Russia.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
