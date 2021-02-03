Dear Alderwoman Mattis:
In Friday’s paper, you explained that you declined to approve the resolution denouncing Trump’s behavior Jan. 6 because you feared “most Republicans” in the area might not approve the resolution. There might, in fact, be many Republicans who disapprove of the former president’s behavior that day; best not to assume unbreachable walls and promote the “partisan” divide that you don't want. But no matter the predilections of Republicans, is it your job to silence yourself in deference to them? Is it your job to protect any of your constituents from hearing the truth from you as you see it?
Civic leaders, indeed, all citizens, who condemn Trump’s behavior on that tragic day, should say so, without apology or fear of offending.
Kate Taylor
Clarendon
