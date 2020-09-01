This is an open letter to Gov. Phil Scott, CEO RRMC Claudio Fort, Mill River Union High School, Rutland High School and every public institution and its leaders who fly the Black Lives Matter flag.
If you still support the actions of this organization, then come out publicly and say so. Let’s hear you defend the violence, mayhem, murder and intimidation of innocent civilians. Let’s hear you talk about why their unmitigated, daily brutal assaults on this country continue to be deserving of your accolades. Are you really proud of what you see?
Phil Scott, what do you actually have in common with the everyday law-and-order? You have encouraged this mob, brown-shirt behavior and your silence about the nightly rioting says it all. No one is safe when our leaders refuse to acknowledge the reality right in front of their face.
Claudio Fort, you have put the stain of politics on what was, and should always be, a politics-blind institution. Shame on you and those who followed your dangerous lead.
Our educational system has not been immune to group-think and peer pressure; the irony is painful. We used to teach our children to think independently and stand up against bullies. What is the message now?
These are dangerous times to defy the mob. Do it anyway and stand tall in what you believe.
Cristine Smith
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.