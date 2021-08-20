I am disgusted by James Hall's bigoted phrasing calling Afghanistan that "pest infested territory." We must remember that, even with different religion and skin color, it is degrading to both your target and yourself to refer to human beings as pests or as infesting a territory.
I am much more disgusted at the Herald's decision to publish this under their name though. I understand it is an opinion section but the Herald has made a conscious choice time and time again to provide a public mouthpiece for both hateful and objectively false narratives and conspiracy theories.
As bad as I feel for the suffering people in Afghanistan, I feel even worse for the Herald and Mr. Hall for degrading themselves with these words.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
